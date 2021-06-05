KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (6/5/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains has been quite tranquil on this Saturday. High temperatures today ranged from the lower to the middle 80s. These are still below our average high of 90° for June 5. Sunshine has been a little more prominent across the South Plains, while we’ve seen some clouds streaming over the Rolling Plains this afternoon and this evening. These clouds are rotating around a low pressure area to our east over North Texas.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected across all of the area later this evening and overnight. High-resolution forecast models are showing an isolated shower and thunderstorm chance late this evening and overnight off the Caprock. Lows tonight will range from the lower to the middle 60s with a southeast breeze.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. There is a very small chance for isolated storms late in the afternoon. High-resolution forecast models show a slightly better chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and Sunday night. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s with a southeast breeze.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains outlined in a “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. An isolated thunderstorm or two could develop and produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. A widespread severe weather event is not expected.

Extended Forecast:

High resolution forecast models show a slight chance for thunderstorms Sunday evening through early Monday morning and also from Monday evening through early Tuesday morning. Otherwise, high pressure will build and take control of the weather across the region Tuesday through Friday with hotter temperatures expected. I can’t rule out a stray thunderstorm late in the afternoon or early evening thunderstorms. Models hint at the high pressure area weakening a bit and cooler weather returning by the early part of next weekend.

Daytime highs on Sunday and Monday will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. It will get hotter into the week with middle 90s on Tuesday, middle to upper 90s on Wednesday and upper 90s on Thursday. A few locations will flirt with their first 100°+ day of 2021 on Wednesday or Thursday. We’ll start to cool down a little on Friday with highs back in the middle 90s. It will be cooler on Saturday with upper 80s to lower 90s.

Overnight will range from the lower to the middle 60s through Tuesday morning, with middle to upper 60s expected Wednesday through Saturday mornings.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Saturday, June 5)

Drought Update:

Our recent heavy rainfall events helped make a dent in the fought across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. According to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, there was no exceptional drought conditions reported across the South Plains. Those conditions were still being reported over eastern New Mexico, however. Extreme and severe drought were reported across the western South Plains. Moderate to abnormally dry conditions were reported across the central South Plains. Abnormally dry conditions were reported across the eastern South Plain and across portions of the Rolling Plains. Other areas in the Rolling Plains were currently classified as drought-free.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, June 3)

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, June 6:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:55 PM CDT

Normal High: 90°

Normal Low: 64°

Record High: 107° (1990)

Record Low: 45° (1917)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Slight chance for a thunderstorm overnight, mainly off the Caprock. Otherwise becoming partly cloudy with lows ranging from the lower to the middle 60s. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. South-southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunday Night: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the lower to the middle 60s. East-southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. A slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

