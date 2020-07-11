KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (7/11/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

*** A Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains until 9:00 PM CDT Sunday. ***



A strong area of high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, not to mention the region. Very hot and dry weather will continue to be the main bullet points of the forecast through the remainder of the weekend.

Mostly clear and warm conditions are expected Saturday evening and Saturday night. Overnight lows will be in the middle 70s with a south breeze 10-15 mph. The normal low temperature is 68° for July 11/12.

Another very hot day is on tap for Sunday with sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Highs will range from 105° to 110° around the region. The record high for Lubbock on Sunday is 107° from 2016. The normal high temperature is 93° for July 12. There will be a southwest breeze 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions during the day and mostly clear conditions are expected over the extended forecast period across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. No rain chances are expected over the next seven day. Data from the Climate Prediction Center shows above average temperatures and below average precipitation across the region through the next 14 days.

Highs will range between 105° and 110° for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday across the area. We’ll drop back to between 100° and 105° by Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 90s to the low 100s Thursday through Saturday.

Overnight lows will be on the warm side with middle 70s expected over the extended forecast period.

Drought Update:

Extreme drought continues across portions of the southern Texas Panhandle, northern South Plains, northern Rolling Plains and portions of the southwestern South Plains. Otherwise, moderate to severe drought continues across the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains. No precipitation is anticipated in the extended forecast period with hot weather remaining in place.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, July 12:

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 8:59 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 107° (2016)

Record Low: 57° (1900)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Heat Advisory remains in effect until 9:00 PM CDT Sunday. Lows in the middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and very hot. Heat Advisory until 9:00 PM CDT Sunday. Highs will range between 105 and 110 degrees. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds and warm. Lows in the middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs will range between 105 and 110 degrees. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

