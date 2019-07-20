KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (7/20/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Saturday afternoon:

It’s been another dry and hot day across the South Plains and Rolling Plains on this Saturday. Highs on this Saturday ranged from the upper 90s to the lower 100s.

Lows tonight will drop into the lower to middle 70s under a mostly clear sky. Like the last few nights, it will be breezy at times. We’ll be a little cooler on Sunday, with highs back into the middle to upper 90s.

A cold front will move into the area by late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening, bringing cooler weather for next week and a slight chance for thunderstorms Sunday night, Monday, Monday night and early Tuesday.



Extended Forecast:

One more dry and warm weather day is expected on Sunday before changes arrive. A cold front moving into the South Plains and Rolling Plains will bring a slight chance for thunderstorms by Sunday evening and overnight. Isolated storms will also be possible on Monday, Monday night and into early Tuesday. Otherwise, the forecast will remain dry for the majority of the upcoming week.

Daytime highs will start to cool off on Sunday, but still on the warm side with middle to upper 90s expected. On Monday and Tuesday, we’ll be in the middle 80s. Upper 80s will return by Wednesday, with lower 90s expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 70s to end the weekend. Lows will drop into the upper 60s Monday morning. Lower to middle 60s are expected for overnight lows Tuesday through Saturday.

Drought Update:

There are still a few pockets of “abnormally dry” conditions showing up cross across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Overall, the majority of the area remains drought-free at the current time.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, July 21:

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 8:55 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 103° (2018)

Record Low: 57° (1988)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and breezy. Lows in the lower middle 70s with a south wind 15-20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy later in the day. Slight cooler with highs in the middle to upper 90s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph, shifting to the north 5-15 mph overnight.

Monday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the middle 80s. Northeast wind 10-15 mph.

