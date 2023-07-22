LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Saturday, July 22)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

This Evening & Tonight:

A few showers and thunderstorms are forecast this evening and overnight across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, partly to mostly conditions are forecast. Low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the very low 70s. The wind will be out of the southeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent this evening and overnight.



Sunset this evening is at 8:55 PM CDT.



The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the South Plains outlined in a “marginal” (1/5) risk for severe weather Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning. The primary threat is wind gusts 60-70 mph. However, small hail and brief heavy rainfall could also occur.

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Saturday PM, July 22 – Early Sunday AM, July 23)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Sunday:

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms early Saturday morning, mainly before daybreak. Otherwise, partly sunny conditions will start the day on Sunday. It’ll become mostly sunny by midday and into the afternoon. Daytime high temperatures will be warmer with middle to upper 90s returning. The wind will be out of the south 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent early in the morning.



Sunrise is at 6:53 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:54 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning. We’ll start to warm back up on Sunday. Hotter weather returns for Monday through Wednesday. It’ll be slightly cooler for some and still hot for others on Friday and Saturday.



Daytime highs on Sunday will warm back into the middle to upper 90s. High temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s for Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures on Thursday will range from the middle 90s to the low 100s. Middle to upper 90s are forecast on Friday and Saturday.



Low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the very low 70s Sunday and Monday mornings. Low to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Tuesday through Thursday. Friday’s morning lows will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Saturday morning’s lows will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Saturday, July 22)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation noted across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 20. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category the last few weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, July 20) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, July 22:

Sunrise: 6:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:55 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 103° (1003/2018)

Record Low: 57° (1988)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. Lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday: A slight chance for thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny by midday and into the afternoon. Turning warmer with highs climbing back into the middle to the upper 90s. South wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.



Monday: Mostly sunny and turning hotter. Highs in the upper 90s and the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser