KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (7/27/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Saturday afternoon:



Despite scattered clouds across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Saturday, the radar has been quiet across the area. Highs today have ranged from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. The cloud cover help keep temperatures down a bit.

Clouds will stick around this evening and overnight across the area. In fact, more cloud cover is likely overnight. We’ll keep an eye on the radar to see if any storms over in New Mexico can make it into the western and northwestern South Plains later this evening.

The high pressure area over our region will shift westward on Sunday, allowing a front to move into the region by Sunday night and early Monday. A few thunderstorms are expected to develop and move across the South Plains and Rolling Plains late Sunday evening and into Monday morning.



Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms on Monday. Otherwise, high pressure will shift back into our region and will bring a return to dry and warm weather.

Daytime highs will hold in the lower to middle 90s Monday and Tuesday. We’ll warm into the middle to upper 90s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will drop back into the middle 90s by next Saturday.

Lows at night will hold in the upper 60s the next couple of mornings, before warming into the lower 70s the rest of the week.



Drought Update:

Several pockets of “abnormally dry” conditions are showing up across the south-central and the northeastern counties of our area. Overall, most of the area remains drought-free at the current time.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, July 28:

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 8:51 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 105° (1995)

Record Low: 54° (2005)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy intervals with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind in the evening will shift southerly overnight 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 90s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with 20% chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Decreasing clouds later in the day. Highs in the lower 90s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.



