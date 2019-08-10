KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (8/10/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



Another hot day on this Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Highs today ranged from the middle 90s to lower 100s on the Caprock, with triple-digits all across the Rolling Plains. It will remain warm tonight with middle 70s for most of the area. Some areas of the Rolling Plains will only drop into the upper 70s.



We’ll keep an eye on the radar to see if any of the isolated storms that have formed over in New Mexico can approach or cross the state line this evening.



Another hot day is expected on Sunday with highs back into the upper 90s to lower 100s across the South Plains and lower 100s over the Rolling Plains. We’ll see if an isolated storm or two can form over western South Plains by late afternoon and evening. High-resolution models are showing a very isolated chance.



Extended Forecast:

The South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain on the western edge of a high pressure area that is sitting to our east and southeast. High-resolution forecast models are showing monsoonal moisture over New Mexico firing storms along the state line the next several afternoons and evenings. A storm or two could move into or form over the western South Plains. I’m including an isolated storm chance Sunday to Wednesday. Otherwise, expect sunny to mostly sunny conditions in place across the region throughout the upcoming week and next weekend.

Highs will hold in the upper 90s to lower 100s for Sunday and Monday. The hot weather will start to back off some on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with highs falling back into the middle 90s. We’ll start to warm back up by Friday and next weekend with upper 90s returning.

Overnight lows will be on the warm side in the middle 70s Sunday and Monday morning. Lows will drop back into the upper 60s and low 70s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Lows climb back into the lower 70s by Friday and next weekend

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions expanding and worsening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe and moderate stage drought conditions are now being reported across sporadic locations across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Other areas are reporting “abnormally dry” conditions. The western areas of the South Plains remain drought-free, for now, thanks to recent rainfall events.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, August 11:

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 8:38 p.m.

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 103° (1936)

Record Low: 56° (1931)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mainly clear and warm with lows in the middle 70s. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph

Sunday: Mainly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. There is a very small chance for an isolated storm across the South Plains. Southwest wind in the morning will shift to the south in the afternoon 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: A small chance for an isolated storm, mainly across the South Plains. Otherwise mostly clear with lows in the middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph

Monday: Mainly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. There is a very small chance for an isolated storm across the South Plains. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. South-southwest wind 10-15 mph.



