KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (8/14/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Rainfall Reports:

Many areas across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains picked up a good soaking on Friday and Saturday. However, some locations didn’t even pick up a drop. Here’s a look at the rainfall amounts across the region over the last 48 hours. (Data as of 3:00 PM CDT)

48 Hour Rainfall Amounts

(Friday — Saturday)

(Sources: NOAA, FAA, TTU NWI West Texas Mesonet)

Late Saturday Afternoon – Saturday Night:

Isolated thunderstorm chances will continue late this afternoon and this evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We’ll stay mostly cloudy this evening, but cloud cover will start to decrease by late evening and overnight. Lows tonight will range from the middle to the upper 60s. Our light southeast wind this evening will shift to the west overnight.



Sunday:

Mostly sunny conditions are expected Sunday morning, but we’ll become partly cloudy by the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and the evening hours once again. Daytime highs will range from the lower to the middle 80s. Our light west wind in the morning will shift to the south by the afternoon.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated thunderstorm chances will continue in the forecast on Sunday and Monday. There is a slightly better chances for thunderstorms on Tuesday. I’ll keep the mention of a stray thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, but it should be dry overall. Isolated thunderstorm chances will return once again by Friday and next Saturday



Highs on Sunday will range from lower to middle 80s. We’ll warm into the middle to upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday, with upper 80s and lower 90s returning by Wednesday. Daytime highs climb into the lower to middle 90s on Thursday and Friday, then drop back into the upper 80s to lower 90s on Saturday.



Overnight and morning low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the upper 60s Sunday through Wednesday. Upper 60s to lower 70s are the forecast lows for Thursday and Friday. We’ll drop back into the middle to upper 60s by Saturday.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Saturday, August 13)

Drought Update:

As of the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains of Texas remain drought-free at this time. Drought conditions continue to our east across eastern and central New Mexico.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 12)

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, August 15:

Sunrise: 7:10 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:33 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 103° (1982)

Record Low: 56° (1920)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with lows ranging from the middle to the upper 60s. Southeast wind, shifting to the west overnight 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to the middle 80s. West wind, shifting to the south in the afternoon 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the middle to the upper 60s with a south-southeast wind 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the middle to the upper 80s. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

