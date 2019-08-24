KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (8/24/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



I’ll keep the mention of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the forecast late this afternoon and this evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Having said that, high-resolution forecast models have backed off on isolated thunderstorm chances compared to what they were showing on Friday evening. We’ve had a few cumulus clouds develop this afternoon across the area that will try to develop further into convection. Overall, expect mostly clear conditions this evening and overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Extreme heat will return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region on Sunday. We’ll be flirting with the record high temperature here in Lubbock on Sunday. The record high for August 25 is 105° from 1936. I’m currently forecasting a high of 104° here in Lubbock. Triple-digit heat is expected all across the area with mainly sunny conditions.



The National Weather Service here in Lubbock said Saturday that temperatures on Sunday are just shy of Heat Advisory criteria for now across their forecast area.

The National Weather Service in Midland, however, has issued a Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM CDT Sunday for Gaines, Dawson, Borden and Scurry County.



Extended Forecast:

Extreme heat is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains for Sunday and Monday. The record high for Lubbock on Sunday is 105° from 1936. Monday’s record high is 102° from 1922. Isolated thunderstorm chances are in the forecast for late Tuesday, throughout the day on Wednesday, late afternoon and evening on Thursday and Friday, and throughout the day on Saturday.

Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the lower 100s. Temperatures fall back into the middle 90s on Tuesday and into the middle to upper 80s on Wednesday. It will warm back into the middle 90s Thursday and Friday. Models show highs falling back into the upper 80s by next Saturday.

Overnight lows over the extended forecast period will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions continue to increase across our region. Extreme stage drought is now being reported in parts of Swisher and Hall County. Severe drought conditions are in the place over the far northern South Plains and Rolling Plains. There is also pocket over the south-central South Plains, including the southern part of the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, moderate stage drought covers all of the Rolling Plains, the eastern South Plains and portions of the central South Plains. A small are of the western South Plains remain drought-free for now.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, August 25:

Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.

Sunset: 8:22 p.m.

Normal High: 90°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 105° (1936)

Record Low: 54° (1960)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: A stray shower or thunderstorm in the evening. Otherwise, mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and very hot. Highs in the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South-southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Monday: Sunny and very hot. Highs in the lower 100s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

