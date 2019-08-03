KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (8/3/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms that developed this afternoon will linger into the evening hours across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. This activity will start to weaken and dissipate as we lose the daytime heating. The showers and thunderstorms have been slowly moving southward and may produce locally heavy rainfall.

You can track the showers and thunderstorms with our EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar.



We are expected partly cloudy conditions tonight after the precipitation ends. Quiet weather is on tap across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Sunday.



Extended Forecast:

An area of high pressure, now to our west, will start to build back eastward during the upcoming week. This will bring another round of hot weather by the middle and later part of the week. Dry weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period.

Daytime highs will be in the lower to middle 90s for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Upper 90s and lower 100s are expected for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Overnight lows will warm into the lower to middle 70s during the week.

Drought Update:

Moderate stage drought conditions are now being reported across portions of Lynn, Dawson, Terry, Briscoe and Hall County. “Abnormally dry” conditions are now being reported across most of the Rolling Plains and portions of the South Plains as well. ever

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, August 4:

Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.

Sunset: 8:45 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 105° (2003)

Record Low: 57° (1915)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Sunny to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 90s. Southeast wind around 5 mph.



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser