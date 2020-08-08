KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (8/8/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

It was another hot day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Highs today reached the middle and upper 90s on the Caprock. We had upper 90s and lower 100s across the Rolling Plains. We’ve had mostly sunny conditions in place the majority of the day. Like the last several days, scattered showers and have developed across the eastern half of New Mexico, as well as along to Texas-New Mexico state line. This activity will move eastward into the evening hours. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening across the western counties. Clouds will return area wide into the evening, with partly cloudy conditions expected overnight.

On Sunday, expect mostly sunny conditions and hot temperatures once again. Middle to upper 90s are expected across the South Plains, with upper 90s to low 100s across the Rolling Plains. Late in the afternoon and into the evening, there is another slight chance for thunderstorms near the Texas-New Mexico state line and across the western counties.

Extended Forecast:

Mostly sunny days and partly cloudy nights can be expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the next seven days. High pressure continues to dominate the weather across the region, but we still have a good area of monsoonal moisture to our east across New Mexico. Forecast models continue to show a small chance for late afternoon and evening thunderstorms across far northwestern and western South Plains from Sunday through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain above average across the area over the extended forecast period.

Daytime highs will range from the upper 90s to lower 100s each day, with overnight lows ranging from the lower to the middle 70s.

Drought Update:

Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains and most of the Rolling Plains. We did see the extreme drought area decrease some with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor update, thanks to recent rainfall across these areas.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, August 9:

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 8:39 p.m.

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 103° (2011)

Record Low: 51° (1946)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance for a thunderstorm across the western South Plains. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.



Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. South wind 10-15 mph.



Sunday Night: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance for a thunderstorm across the western South Plains. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and continued hot with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. South wind 10-15 mph.

