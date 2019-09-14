KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (9/14/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Cloud cover, in one form or another, has been the main weather feature across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Saturday. We had patchy fog across portions of the area this morning. Then we had scattered clouds develop this afternoon.



Sky conditions will remain partly cloudy this evening and tonight with lows dropping down into the middle and upper 60s.

We’ll start the day out mostly sunny on Sunday, but it will become partly cloudy once again by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Extended Forecast:

Quiet and dry weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains for the later part of the weekend and for the first half of the upcoming work and school week. Forecast models show a slight chance for thunderstorms returning to the forecast on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.



Daytime highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s Sunday through Thursday. We’ll drop back into the middle 80s by Friday and next Saturday.

Overnight lows will range from the middle to upper 60s over the extended forecast period.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center.

Drought Update:

Moderate and severe stage drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Small portions of Castro, Swisher and Briscoe County remain in extreme drought conditions.

Here’s the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, September 15:

Sunrise: 7:30 a.m.

Sunset: 7:54 p.m.

Normal High: 85°

Normal Low: 59°

Record High: 99° (1965)

Record Low: 42° (1993)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle to upper 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. South wind 5-10 mph.



