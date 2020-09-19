KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (9/19/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



Quiet weather has been in place across the South and Rolling Plains on this Saturday, other than the continued haze. The hazy conditions will continue as smoke from the wildfires across the western portions of the country continues to stream over the region in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Lows tonight will be in the lower 50s across the region, with lower to middle 80s expected for highs on Sunday.

Extended Forecast:

Upper level smoke streaming across the South and Rolling Plains will keep hazy conditions in place over the extended forecast period. At this point, I don’t see any precipitation chances in the forecast over the next seven days.

Daytime highs will be in the lower to middle 80s on Sunday. It’ll be a few degrees cooler on Monday and Tuesday with lower 80s expected. We’ll start a warming trend by mid to late week with middle 80s expected. By next Saturday, upper 80s will return for high temperatures.

Low temperatures Sunday and Monday morning will be in the lower 50s. Middle 50s are expected Tuesday through Thursday mornings. Upper 50s return by Friday and Saturday mornings.

Autumnal Equinox:

Autumn will officially arrive on the South and Rolling Plains on Tuesday, September 22. The Autumnal Equinox will occurred at 8:30 AM CDT.

Tropical Weather:

Tropical Storm Beta continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico and will threaten coastal Texas by midweek. You can get the latest information and track tropical weather with our EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. Just click on the layers tab and turn on the “active tropical track” overlay to view the information.

Drought Update:

Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue for across the South Plains. Moderate drought to abnormally dry conditions are being reported across the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, September 20:

Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.

Sunset: 7:46 p.m.

Normal High: 83°

Normal Low: 57°

Record High: 98° (1977)

Record Low: 41° (1991)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Hazy conditions, otherwise mainly clear with lows in the lower 50s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.



Sunday: Hazy sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 80s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.



Sunday Night: Hazy conditions, otherwise mainly clear with lows in the lower 50s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Hazy sunshine with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind becoming southeasterly later in the day 5-10 mph.

