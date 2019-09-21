KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update (9/21/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



*** Areal Flood Watch in effect until 7:00 AM CDT Sunday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County. ***

A check of the radar shows more showers and thunderstorms moving across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Saturday. Don’t forget you can track the showers and thunderstorms across the South Plains and Rolling Plains anytime with our KLBK & EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening and overnight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Locally heavy rainfall is possible in some locations. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for this evening and overnight. Some storms could be on the strong side with gusty wind, small hail and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Otherwise, we’ll stay cloudy this evening and overnight with lows falling into the lower and middle 60s.



Rain chances will linger into the morning hours of Sunday before ending across the area. We’ll stay mostly cloudy throughout the day on Sunday. High-resolution models do show a few more showers and thunderstorms developing by Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. However, the activity doesn’t look as widespread as compared to the last few days. Highs will warm into the middle 80s.



Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances will continue across the area on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Precipitation chances before more isolated by Wednesday and Thursday. A dry weather pattern will return by Friday and Saturday.



Daytime highs will hold in the middle 80s over the extended forecast period. Overnight lows will range from the lower to middle 60s.

Drought Update:

Severe and moderate stage drought conditions continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is still a small area of extreme drought being reported over portions of Briscoe County. The good news is many locations have picked up additional rainfall since the release of this drought update. The next update of the U.S. Drought Monitor will be released on Thursday, September 26.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, September 22:

Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.

Sunset: 7:44 p.m.

Normal High: 86°

Normal Low: 56°

Record High: 98° (1977)

Record Low: 40° (1955)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Areal Flood Watch until 7:00 AM CDT Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms likely with period of heavy rainfall possible. A few storms could be strong. Otherwise cloudy with lows in the lower to middle 60s. South win 5-15 mph. The chance for rain is 60-percent.

Sunday: A 40-percent chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Them mostly cloudy with a 20-percent chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s. South-southwest wind 5-15 mph.



Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20-percent chance for thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to middle 60s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40-percent chance for thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

