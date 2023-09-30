LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Saturday PM, September 30)

This Evening & Tonight:

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms this evening across the western South Plains. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances are possible overnight and into early Sunday morning for some areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be partly to mostly cloudy this evening and mostly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 60s. Breezy with a south-southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent in the evening and 30 percent overnight.



Sunset this evening is at 7:33 PM CDT.

Sunday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning on Sunday for some areas across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast later in the afternoon and evening for some areas across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, it’ll be a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day and breezy. High temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 80s. The will be out of the south-southeast 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent in the morning, afternoon and evening.

Sunrise is at 7:41 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:32 PM CDT.

Severe Weather Concerns: The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the western South Plains and eastern/southeastern New Mexico outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. A thunderstorm or two could produce wind gusts 60-70 mph and hail up to the size of quarters (1.00″)

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Sunday PM, October 1 – early Monday AM, October 2)

Extended Forecast:

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening across the western South Plains. Scattered thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday across areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Although cooler, above average temperatures will continue through at least Tuesday. Much cooler and below average temperatures will return by the later part of the week and into early next weekend.

Severe Weather Concerns: The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the western South Plains and eastern/southeastern New Mexico outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. A thunderstorm or two could produce wind gusts 60-70 mph and hail up to the size of quarters (1.00″)

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 3

(Valid: Monday PM, October 2 – early Tuesday AM, October 3)

High temperatures on Sunday will range from the lower to the upper 80s. Monday and Tuesday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. It’ll turn cooler on Wednesday with highs ranging from the lower to the upper 70s. Thursday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Lower to middle 70s are forecast on Friday. Saturday will be much cooler, with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s.



Low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 60s on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday’s morning lows will range from the lower to the middle 60s. Middle 50s to middle 60s are the forecast morning lows on Wednesday. Upper 40s to middle 50s are forecast for morning lows on Thursday and Friday. Saturday morning’s lows will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Saturday, September 30)

Drought Update:

No significant chances were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 28. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region. Moderate stage (D1) drought and abnormally dry (D0) conditions continue to be reported for immediate Lubbock area as of Thursday’s update.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, September 30:

Sunrise: 7:41 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:33 PM CDT

Normal High: 81°

Normal Low: 55°

Record High: 99° (1977)

Record Low: 35° (1985)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the evening across the western South Plains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight and into the early morning for some areas of the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Low temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 60s Breezy with a south-southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent in the evening and 30 percent overnight.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and later in the afternoon across some areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. High temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 80s. Breezy with a south-southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent in the morning and in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the lower to the middle 60s. Breezy at times with a south-southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent in the the evening and 40 percent overnight.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms at times throughout the day across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. High temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Breezy with a south wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent throughout the day.

