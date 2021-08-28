KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update: August 28, 2021

Happy Saturday! It has been a beautiful Saturday with temperatures slightly cooler today in the upper 80s and low 90s and plenty of sunshine. Heading into the evening, expect mostly clear skies and temperatures to cool off into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday will bring more below average temperatures, mostly in the upper 80s, with sunshine through mid-afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms could pop up late Sunday afternoon into the early evening hours, but should clear out in the early morning hours of Monday.

