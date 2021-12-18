KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update: December 18, 2021

Happy Saturday! A strong cold front moved in to the South Plains Friday night bringing frigid temperatures to the region for the weekend. Saturday’s temperatures in the hub city did not ever reach the 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be off to an even colder start with a hard freeze headed this way. Temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s across the region to start off Sunday, and will stay on the cooler side with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

As we kick off the last Monday before Christmas temperatures will begin to warm back up with potential record breaking high temperatures on the way for the Christmas holiday.