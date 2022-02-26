Happy Saturday! It was a quiet and cool Saturday for the South Plains as temperatures stayed in the mid to low 50s with cooler temperatures off the rolling plains. We are in for a cold night once again with temperatures getting down to the low 20s.

As we finish out the last days of February, we will start to see temperatures gradually warm up. Temperatures could reach the upper 70s to near 80 by the middle of the week. By the end of the week, precipitation chances could return to the region as well with storm chances entering the South Plains by Friday.