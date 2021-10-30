KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update: October 30, 2021

KLBK Forecaster Emily Falkenberg has your Saturday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 42. WNW 5-10 MPH

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny and cooler temps. High of 68. NE 15-20 MPH

A warm and breezy Saturday across the South Plains. Temperatures climbed up to the upper 70s and mid to upper 80s across the area but the breeze helped keep it pleasant. Overnight a weak cold front will pass through the region and temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

The Halloween Sunday will be a nice wrap up to October. The Saturday night cold front will bring a few passing clouds through Sunday morning, and temperatures will top out in the mid 60s to low 70s with some possible gusty winds.

The start of the work week will look similar to Sunday with another cold front expected to sweep across the South Plains by Monday evening. This will bring temperatures down to the upper 50s and mid 50s by the middle of the week with rain chances increasing through mid-week.

Have a great Halloween Weekend!