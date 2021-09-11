KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update: September 11, 2021

Happy Saturday! It was an extremely hot day for the South Plains with temperatures ranging from the mid 90s to triple digits across the region. We will see plenty of sunshine today, but it will look pretty hazy outside as wildfires around the country continue pushing smoke and haze into the region. Temperatures for Saturday night will cool off into the mid 60s with a slight breeze from the South. Sunday is looking slightly cooler with temperatures staying mostly in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.