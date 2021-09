Happy Saturday! It was a warm and sunny Saturday across the South Plains with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heading into the evening, expect partly cloudy skies throughout the evening into the early morning hours of Sunday.

Sunday will bring more sunshine with temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. As the beginning of the week approaches, that is when chances for showers and thunderstorms begin to increase in the area.