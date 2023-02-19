LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for February 19th, 2023.

Today: We’ve had some gloomier weather and overcast skies this Sunday. Temperatures have warmed up, we had a high of 68 degrees.

Tonight: Winds are blowing in from the west. We will see a low of 50 degrees.

Tomorrow: Highs will reach the mid 70s tomorrow! Lubbock will see a high of 75 degrees. Those winds will be picking up heavily out of the west at 25-30 mph. Gusts as high as 40 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Overnight into Tuesday we will see a low of 47 degrees. Those winds are still sticking around out of the west at 25-30 mph. The wind will be very dusty. Tuesday will see a high of 75 degrees.

Wednesday will have a low of 48 and a high of 67 degrees. We will be seeing more heavy gusts up to 55 mph. Some places in the South Plains could also see some light precipitation.

Thursday will have a low of 37 degrees and a high of 65. We will have clear skies and the wind will start to die down.

Overnight into Friday, temperatures are going to decrease a bit. The low will be 35 degrees, reaching a high of 59. Skies will be overcast.

Saturday will see a low of 41 degrees and a high of 67. There will be a 10% chance of precipitation.

Overnight into Sunday, temperatures will drop to 45 degrees. They will rise to 70 for our high, to end the weekend.

Hope you’ve all enjoyed your weekend! Happy Sunday!

– Kathryn