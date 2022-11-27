LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 32°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. High of 64°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Temperatures will hover close to freezing on the Caprock tonight, with the Rolling Plains only cooling into the mid 30s to low 40s by sunrise on Monday. We’ll keep a mostly clear sky around the region, with breezy winds out of the southwest. Sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH are likely.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and windy days for all of the KLBK viewing area. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the low 70s, with Tuesday being the warmest and windiest. Gusts will approach 40 MPH, especially on Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s to upper 40s for Tuesday morning. Each day will feature a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Late Tuesday evening into the overnight hours, our next cold front will enter the region. This will shift winds from the southwest to the north overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Lows will plummet behind our front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bottoming out in the upper 10s to upper 20s by sunrise.

Highs fall below average for Wednesday, only warming back into the 40s region-wide. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky around eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Winds will shift from the northeast back to the southeast during the afternoon hours, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH expected. Wednesday night through Thursday morning will be cold once again, with temperatures settling in the low 20s to mid 30s.

Extended Forecast:

We will remain below average on Thursday, before rapidly warming to above average levels on Friday! Highs go from the mid 40s and 50s Thursday to the mid 60s and 70s for Friday. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky across the region each day, with winds out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s Thursday morning. A weak cold front will stall across the region Saturday and Sunday, bringing in the chance for isolated to scattered showers. Highs on Saturday and Sunday top out in the 50s and 60s, with winds around 12-18 MPH. Morning lows will remain above freezing each day, varying from the mid 30s to low 50s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 27th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, November 27th:

Sunrise: 7:30 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Average High: 60°

Record High: 81° (1949)

Average Low: 32°

Record Low: 12° (1938 and 1976)

Have a wonderful week, South Plains!

-Jacob

