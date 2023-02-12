LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for February 12th, 2023.

Today: We had a beautiful, sunny day with a high of 69. It is a great day for some football!

Tonight: Temperatures will cool down with a low of 35 degrees. We are finally above that freezing mark, but not for long!

Tomorrow: We will stay in the 60’s with a high of 62. It will be a bit overcast and cloudy as the showers head in during the evening.

The rain will stick around until early Tuesday morning, leaving just enough time for your Valentine’s Day plans. Tuesday we will have a high of 64 and some heavy winds out of the southwest at 25-30 mph. The gusts will get as high as 50 mph, so brace yourselves!

Overnight into Wednesday temperatures will be starting to drop back down. We will have a low of 37 and a high of 59. The wind will still be strong out of the west with high gusts.

Thursday we will have a low of 21 degrees and a high of 24. That cold weather will last until the weekend.

Friday we will have a low of 21 and a high of 53. Skies will begin to get cloudy.

Saturday and Sunday we will be slowly warming back up, but the skies will still be overcast.

Have a great Sunday and enjoy some football!