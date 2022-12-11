LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather update.

Tonight: Dense fog. Low of 49°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with storms east late. High of 65°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for shaded regions below through 9 AM CDT Monday morning. Dense fog has already developed tonight, and will linger until at least sunrise tomorrow morning. Lows will bottom out in the mid 40s to mid 50s, with winds out of the south upwards of 10-15 MPH.

Fog Alerts through Monday, December 12th, 2022.

A warm Monday is expected across the region, with a partly to mostly cloudy hanging around most of the area. High temperatures will peak in the 60s, with winds out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. During the evening and overnight hours, showers and storms will develop along and off the Caprock. A few storms could produce strong winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado! Timing will be after 9 PM, lasting until roughly 2 AM. As a cold front pushes through the region, it will bring an end to rain chances. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to mid 50s by sunrise on Tuesday. Some patchy dense fog will remain possible.

Tuesday will be much cooler behind our front, with highs falling into the upper 40s and 50s. We will see more sunshine across the region with winds out of the east around 18-22 MPH. Some patchy dust will be possible. Feel like temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s for most of the day. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be cold, with the northern half of the area falling below freezing. Bring in your pets and plants!

Another sunny and cool day is expected Wednesday, with highs in the 40s and 50s expected across the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the west-northwest around 12-18 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be much colder, with most areas bottoming out in the 20s to low 30s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 11th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, December 11th:

Sunrise: 7:42 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Average High: 56°

Record High: 80° (1939)

Average Low: 29°

Record Low: 6° (1917)

Have a wonderful week, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx