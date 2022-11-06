LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds remain. Low of 41°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High of 69°. Winds E 12-18 MPH.

We will keep high clouds around the region tonight, with some mid-level clouds filtering in closer to sunrise. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 50s. Thanks to a weak cold front earlier this evening, winds will be out of the northeast around 8-12 MPH.

Low Temperatures for Monday morning, November 7th, 2022.

Isolated showers will hang around the region from Monday through Wednesday. Rain totals are expected to remain below 0.25″ for the entire viewing area. High temperatures will remain in the mid 60s to upper 70s each day under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the east on Monday, to the south for Tuesday and Wednesday. Sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH are likely each day, with occasional wind gusts approaching 40 MPH! Don’t forget to get out and vote on Election Day, which is this Tuesday! Polls will close at 7 PM. Morning lows are expected to remain above average for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, only settling into the low 50s to mid 60s!

Extended Forecast:

Thursday will be a warm and windy day across the KLBK viewing area. Highs will range anywhere from the low 60s to mid 70s, with cooler temperatures remaining over the northern South Plains. Winds will be out of the south for the first half of the day, with gusts upwards of 40 MPH. Late Thursday, a strong cold front will move in from the north. This will shift our winds to the northwest, with gusts remaining close to 40 MPH.

Cold front arriving late Thursday, November 10th, 2022.

Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front, with some areas over the northern South Plains falling below freezing by sunrise on Friday! Highs on our Veterans Day will only warm into the 40s and 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A widespread freeze is likely for both Saturday and Sunday mornings, with lows in the low 20s to mid 30s area wide. Don’t forget to bring in any pets or plants sensitive to the freezing temperatures. Temperatures will remain below average for the next 6-14 day period, with rain probabilities looking a little better than usual! Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App for updates throughout the week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 6th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, November 6th:

Sunrise: 7:11 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:51 PM CDT

Average High: 68°

Record High: 85° (1975)

Average Low: 40°

Record Low: 16° (1959)

Have a wonderful week, South Plains!

-Jacob

