LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 46°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 69°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

A calm night is expected across the South Plains. Low temperatures will bottom out in the 40s by sunrise on Monday, with sustained winds of 5-10 MPH out of the south under a partly cloudy sky.

As we wrap up the month of October, temperatures will finish right around their seasonal averages! We will warm into the mid 60s to mid 70s for our Halloween, with winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region. As the kiddos head out for trick-or-treating, temperatures will be falling from the mid 60s into the mid 50s, with a few clouds hanging around the region. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be seasonably chilly, with lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Another nice day is expected across the KLBK viewing area as we kick off the month of November! Highs will peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky, with winds out of the south around 12-18 MPH! Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be a few degrees warmer than the previous night, with low temperatures settling in the 40s to mid 50s.

Winds will be a bit breezier for our Wednesday. Gusts as high as 30 MPH will be possible out of the south-southwest. We will see clouds increase across eastern New Mexico and western Texas, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky expected. High temperatures will be a few degrees above average, topping out in the 70s to low 80s! Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain warm due to relatively strong southwesterly winds continuing through the overnight hours. Lows will only drop into the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast:

We will begin to keep an eye to the sky starting on Thursday as a result of the possibility of severe weather! The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting portions of the KLBK viewing area for the possibility of severe storms for Thursday, November 3rd, and Friday, November 4th.

As of right now, damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible. Be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App, and follow us on all social media to stay updated on this forecast throughout the week! Colder air will move into the region as our cold front pushes through late Friday into Saturday. Highs will fall from the 70s and 80s for Thursday and Friday, to the 50s and 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Speaking of ‘falling’, don’t forget to ‘fall’ back 1 hour Saturday night into Sunday morning as daylight saving time comes to an end! While you’re rolling your clocks back, make sure to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors! Stay with your KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on this week’s severe weather potential. We’re here to keep you safe through the storms!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 30th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, October 30th:

Sunrise: 8:05 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:57 PM CDT

Average High: 70°

Record High: 90° (2010)

Average Low: 43°

Record Low: 18° (1993)

Have a wonderful week, South Plains!

-Jacob

