LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for April 30th, 2023.

Good evening and happy Sunday. We saw some warm temperatures this weekend, and it’s looking like we will remain warm throughout the next several days.

Tonight: Temperatures will bottom out at 47 degrees here in Lubbock. Breezy winds will start to decrease. Winds will be out of the east around 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Monday temperatures will not be as warm as this weekend, but everywhere in the South Plains will be in the mid to high 80s.

Extended Forecast: Tuesday will begin to have more cloud coverage. Winds will shift coming more from a southeast direction around 10-15 mph. Our low will be 52 degrees with a high of 77. Storms will begin after lunchtime starting off with showers, and increasing to thunderstorms around 4:00 P.M.

Wednesday will warm up a bit; 54 as our low for the morning and 80 degrees as our high. Thunderstorms will continue after lunchtime like the day before. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 mph. We will have around a 20-30% chance for precipitation.

Wednesday night will be a warm one with a low of 57 degrees. Thursday will warm up to 85 degrees and the clouds will disappear for the next couple of days.

Friday morning will be in the low to high 50s across the South Plains. Our high for Friday will be back in the upper 80s; 88 degrees here in Lubbock! Skies will be sunny and clear.

The weekend will begin with some hot temperatures. Saturday’s low will be 53 degrees and a high of 87. It looks like a beautiful day with a small breeze; winds from the southwest around 12-18 mph.

Sunday’s low will be 54 degrees and a high of 88. Skies will be very clear with minimal cloud coverage. Winds will be below 20 mph.

Start your week strong!

-Kathryn