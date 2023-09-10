LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for September 10th, 2023.

Good Sunday evening!

Tonight we are seeing thunderstorms and showers across the South Plains. There is a severe thunderstorm watch for northeastern counties until 1:00 A.M. CDT. We will drop to 66 degrees.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise to 83 with a cold front moving in bringing us some fall feeling weather for the week. There will be a 50% chance of precipitation for the day.

Extended Forecast:

Monday night will drop to 62 with a high of 70 for Tuesday! There will be a 50% – 60% chance of precipitation and light jackets will be needed! Tuesday night will cool to 61 with Wednesday being another nice day with a high of 78. Wednesday will have another 50 – 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Wednesday night will drop to 60 with a high of 80 degrees for Thursday with a 30% chance of precipitation.

Thursday night will cool to 59 degrees and Friday will warm to 77 with a 30% chance of precipitation.

Friday night’s low is 59 with Saturday’s high being 78 with some more rain chances.

Saturday night will cool to another 59 degrees and rising to 79 for Sunday with partly cloudy skies and more stormy conditions.

Bring out those rain jackets and umbrellas!

-Kathryn