Happy Sunday!

Tonight we are seeing conditions cool mostly into the 40s through the low 50s across the region. Lubbock will bottom out at 43 degrees with some fog and lower cloud coverage. Winds will remain from a variation of directions with speeds below 10 mph. The fog should set in around midnight with conditions lasting most of the morning.

Tomorrow our high will reach 61 degrees for Monday, bringing us more mild temperatures as compared to today. At 2:00 P.M. CDT we will have around a 20% chance of precipitation, mainly staying in our southern regions.

Extended Forecast:

Monday night we will cool to 44 degrees with Tuesday reaching a high of 65 with southwestern winds and partly sunny skies.

Tuesday night will drop to 43 degrees with Wednesday bringing us a warm day of 69 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Wednesday night will drop to 45 degrees with Thursday reaching 74 degrees. We will be above average by 9 degrees as of today. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Thursday night we will drop to 49 degrees with Friday warming up to 71 bringing us a 10% chance of precipitation.

Saturday we could be seeing some rainfall with a 20% chance of precipitation.

Saturday night rain may continue with a low of 50 degrees and Sunday reaching a high of 68 for a nice day.

-Kathryn