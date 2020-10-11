KLBK Sunday PM Weather (10/11/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

For the second day in a row, Lubbock set a new record high temperature. The official high in Hub City was 96° on Sunday. The old record high was 93° from 1979.

Critical fire weather conditions will continue into the evening hours due to a gusty west-southwest wind and low relative humidity values. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for nearly all of the South and Rolling Plains until 8:00 PM CDT. Patchy blowing dust will also remain possible into the early evening hours. Wind speeds will decrease into the evening period, but it will remain breezy tonight.

A cold front will move across the region overnight, shifting the wind to the north and northeast. Under a mainly clear sky, lows tonight will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. It will be cooler to the north/northwest and milder to the south/southeast.

The work and school week will start off sunny on Monday but it will be noticeably cooler. Highs will range from the middle to the upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Unfortunately, I still don’t see any signs for much needed rainfall across the South and Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period. Other than a roller coaster of temperatures throughout the next seven days, no significant weather pattern changes are foreseen for now.

It will be cooler on Monday with highs ranging from the middle to upper 70s. Warmer weather will return on Tuesday with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. It’ll be even warmer on Wednesday with lower to middle 90s expected. Daytime highs will drop back into the middle and upper 60s by Thursday and Friday. We’ll warm back up next weekend with middle to upper 70s returning.

Overnight lows will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s Monday through Thursday mornings. Friday morning will be chilly with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Upper 30s to lower 40s are expected for Saturday morning and middle 40s on Sunday morning.

Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Severe and moderate drought, along with abnormally dry conditions continue across the Rolling Plains. Unfortunately, we have no rain chances in the forecast. U.S. Drought Monitor updates are released every Thursday.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 12:

Sunrise: 7:50 a.m.

Sunset: 7:16 p.m.

Normal High: 77°

Normal Low: 49°

Record High: 92° (1989)

Record Low: 31° (2019)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Gusty wind and patchy blowing dust early in the evening. Otherwise mainly clear with lows ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. West-southwest wind 15-25 mph, shifting to the north-northeast overnight.



Monday: Sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the middle to upper 70s. Northeast wind, becoming easterly in the afternoon 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Mainly clear with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Southeast wind becoming southwesterly overnight 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

