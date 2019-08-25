KLBK Sunday PM Weather (8/25/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The weather has been quiet on this Sunday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The only issue has been the heat. Lubbock topped out at 103° Sunday afternoon, just shy of the daily record high of 105° from 1936. Even hotter weather is expected on Monday. We’ll stay clear this evening and overnight with lows dropping down into the lower 70s.

Monday is on track to be hottest day of the year here so far in Lubbock. I am forecasting a high of 107° in the afternoon. The daily record high will be broken, as it’s only 102° from 1922. Widespread triple-digit high temperatures are expected across the region under a sunny sky. Be sure to stay hydrated and cool in this dangerous heat. A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Watch are in effect Monday afternoon and into Monday evening across the South Plains and Rolling Plains.



Watches/Warnings/Advisories for Monday (as of Sunday PM):

*** Heat Advisory from 1:00 PM CDT to 8:00 PM CDT Monday for Briscoe, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hall, Hockley, Lubbock, Lynn, Kent, King, Motley, Terry and Yoakum County. ***

*** Excessive Heat Watch from 1:00 PM CDT to 7:00 PM CDT Monday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County. ***

Extended Forecast:

Dry weather is expected across the area on Monday and most of Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorm chances return by Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Scattered thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday there is a slight chance for thunderstorms from late afternoon and into the evening hours. There is another chance for scattered thunderstorms on Saturday. Thunderstorm chances become more isolated again on Sunday.



Highs will be in the triple-digits on Monday. We’ll fall back into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday. Middle 80s return on Wednesday before we climb back into the middle 90s on Thursday and Friday. Highs fall back into the middle and upper 90s next weekend.

Overnight lows will drop from the upper 60s and lower 70s early in the week to the middle 60s my midweek. We’ll be in the middle to upper 60s for lows during the later part of the week. Models are showing lower and middle 60s by Saturday morning.

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions continue to increase across our region. Extreme stage drought is now being reported in parts of Swisher and Hall County. Severe drought conditions are in the place over the far northern South Plains and Rolling Plains. There is also pocket over the south-central South Plains, including the southern part of the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, moderate stage drought covers all of the Rolling Plains, the eastern South Plains and portions of the central South Plains. A small are of the western South Plains remain drought-free for now.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 26:

Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.

Sunset: 8:21 p.m.

Normal High: 90°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High: 102° (1922)

Record Low: 51° (2010)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: A clear sky with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Northeast wind becoming southeast 5-10 mph overnight.

Monday: Sunny and very hot with highs in the lower 100s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of the South Plains and all the Rolling Plains. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the far southern South Plains, Rolling Plains and northern Permian Basin. Southwest wind in the morning will turn northwesterly by afternoon 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Tonight: A clear sky with overnight lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Northeast wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Northeast wind 10-15 mph.

Have a nice week!

