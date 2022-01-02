KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (1/2/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Was it cold enough for you Sunday morning? Data from Texas Tech University’s West Texas Mesonet stations shows morning lows ranged from near zero to the middle teens across the region. Muleshoe was the cold spot with a low of 1° reported, while the “warm” spot was in Snyder with 16° reported. The official low for the Hub City was 8° at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. That low occurred at 8:20 AM CST.

After the cold and icy start, the South Plains and Rolling Plains warmed above freezing by afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Lubbock climbed to 38° Sunday afternoon.



New Year’s Day snowfall accumulation reports ranged from a trace to 2 inches, according to a summary provided by our colleagues at the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lubbock. You can see a recap of some of the snowfall amounts from their cooperative observer network in the embedded tweet below.

How much snow fell to start 2022? That’s a good question! Thanks to the strong northerly winds, a lot of the snow blew away. Here’s what our Co-op Observers were able to measure #lubwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/EkSaE5fxf1 — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) January 2, 2022

Tonight:

Low temperatures tonight should be about 10° warmer with values ranging from the low 10s to the lower 20s. Sky conditions will be clear to mostly clear. We’ll have a light west-southwest breeze. Keep in mind that any standing water from the melt on Sunday will refreeze tonight. Please travel with caution tonight and on Monday morning as icy spots will exist on some bridges, overpasses and roadways.

Monday:

After a cold start, our Monday will be sunny to mostly sunny and warmer. High temperatures will warm into the middle 50s, which is near average for early January. We’ll have a light south-southwest wind.

Extended Forecast:

Patchy blowing dust will be possible on Tuesday across the region thanks to gust wind. Otherwise, no significant weather is expected to impact the South Plains and Rolling Plains region over the extended forecast period. Variable temperatures are expected through the seven day timeframe.

Highs on Monday will be in the middle 50s. It’ll be even warmer on Tuesday with middle 60s to lower 70s expected. Another cool down returns on Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Another shot of colder air arrives on Thursday with highs ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. We’ll start another warming trend by the end off the week on Friday with middle 50s returning. It’ll be even warmer for the first half of the weekend with upper 60s to lower 70s expected. We’ll cool down once again by Sunday, with middle 50s returning.

Overnight lows will range from the the lower 10s to the lower 20s Monday morning. Middle 20s to lower 30s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday morning, before we dip back into the 10s Thursday and Friday mornings. Morning lows by the weekend will be milder with upper 20s to middle 30s returning.



KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Sunday, January 2)

Drought Update:

Despite picking up some rainfall, snowfall and sleet around the New Year’s holiday period, drought conditions persist across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Moderate to extreme drought conditions are being reported across the region.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, December 30)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, January 3:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:52 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 83° (2006)

Record Low: -2° (1941)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Lows ranging from the lower 10s to the lower 20s. West-southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in middle 50s. South-southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear and not as cold. Lows ranging from the middle to the upper 20s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. West-southwest wind 15-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Have a great week!



