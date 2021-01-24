KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (1/24/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Patchy fog, drizzle and low clouds have dominated our weather on this Sunday here across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Our attention now turns to shower and thunderstorm chances Sunday evening through early Monday morning as a storm system approaches and moves over the region.

Portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains have been outlined in a “marginal” risk (1 out of 5 risk) for severe weather Sunday PM through early Monday AM. A thunderstorm or two could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. Overall, the better dynamics for sever weather are to our east.

Once the precipitation moves out overnight, clouds will be on the decrease with windy and drier weather returning on Monday.

Extended Forecast:

Overall, quiet weather is expected for the work and school week across the South and Rolling Plains region. A slight chance for precipitation returns to our forecast by the weekend on Saturday. I will note a couple of the forecast models are trying to squeeze out some light precipitation over the northwestern South Plains with our next front arriving on Tuesday.



Highs on Monday will range from the middle to the upper 50s, with a few lower 60s to the east. Daytime highs drop back into the lower to middle 50s on Tuesday. It’ll turn a little cooler on Wednesday and Thursday with only lower 50s expected. We’ll warm back up into the lower 60s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Lows Monday morning will range from the middle to the upper 30s. Cooler mornings are ahead this week with middle to upper 20s on Tuesday, middle 20s on Wednesday and lower to middle 20s on Thursday. We’ll warm back into the upper 20s to lower 30s on Friday morning, with upper 30s to lower 40s on Saturday morning. It’ll drop back into the lower to middle 30s by the end of the weekend on Sunday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Sunday, January 24, 2021)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to persist across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The drought is worse for areas on the Caprock. As of the latest update of the U.S Drought Monitor Update, exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Severe and moderate drought, along with abnormally dry conditions continue for the Rolling Plains area.

South Plains & Rolling Plain Drought Update

(Last Updated: Thursday, January 21, 2021)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, January 25:

Sunrise: 7:48 AM CST

Sunset: 6:12 PM CST

Normal High: 55°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 79° (1952)

Record Low: 7° (1940)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Patchy fog possible in spots. Otherwise cloudy, then decreasing clouds by early morning. Lows in the middle to upper 30s. East wind, becoming west-southwest overnight 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50-percent.



Monday: Mainly sunny, windy and milder. Highs in the middle to upper 50s on the Caprock, with lower 60s across the Rolling Plains. West-southwest wind 15-30 mph, with higher gusts.



Monday Night: Mostly clear and colder with lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. West-southwest wind 15-20 mph in the evening, then deceasing to 5-10 mph overnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Highs in the lower to middle 50s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Have a great week!

