KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (10/25/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

*** Winter Weather Advisory from 12:00 AM CDT Monday to 7:00 PM CDT Monday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Hockley, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Motley, Parmer and Swisher County. A light glazing of ice is possible on elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses. ***

*** Winter Storm Watch from 7:00 PM CDT Monday to 7:00 AM CDT Wednesday Bailey, Briscoe, Borden, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dawson, Dickens, Floyd, Gaines, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Scurry, Swisher, Terry, and Yoakum County. Ice accumulation up to 0.25″ is possible, along with a few inches of snow and sleet accumulation. ***

Sunday’s cold front surged through the South and Rolling Plains a lot quicker than expected, so my forecast high temperatures were pretty much blown area wide. I had forecast a high of 75° for Lubbock, but we only managed 61° at 1:25 AM. Highs today were only in the 40s/50s across the northern counties, 60s mainly across the central counties and 70s/80s ahead across the southern counties.

Cold air will continue to filter into the area this evening and tonight on north-northeast wind. Cloudy conditions will continue with light drizzle and rain developing this evening, before transitioning to light freezing drizzle and rain overnight. A light glaze of ice possible on elevated surfaces. Lows tonight will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s, with a north-northeast wind 15-20 mph.

Monday will be cloudy, breezy and cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Light rain and freezing rain will remain possible, which could result in a light glaze of ice on elevated surfaces. It will feel colder thanks to a north-northeast wind 15-25 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Wintry precipitation and colder weather is expected for the first half of the week across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Dry weather returns by the later part of the week and next weekend, along with milder to warmer weather.

Highs on Monday on Monday and Tuesday will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s, with most locations near or just before freezing. It will still be chilly on Wednesday but milder with highs ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Lower to middle 50s return by Thursday, with middle to upper 50s expected on Friday. We’ll climb back into the 60s next weekend.

Overnight lows will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s Monday morning. It’ll be even colder Tuesday morning, with lows ranging from the upper 10s to the middle 20s. Middle to upper 20s are expected Wednesday morning. Morning lows on Thursday and Friday morning will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Lower to middle 30s expected for morning lows next weekend.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Sunday, October 25)

Time Change Next Sunday:

Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time ends next weekend. We’ll “fall back” one hour on Sunday, November 1 at 2:00 AM CT.



Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions are in place across the Rolling Plains.

U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(Last Updated: Thursday, October 22)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 26:

Sunrise: 8:02 a.m.

Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

Normal High: 72°

Normal Low: 44°

Record High: 91° (2014)

Record Low: 26° (2019)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and colder. Light rain and freezing rain possible with a light glaze of ice possible. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. North-northeast wind 15-20 mph.



Monday: Cloudy, breezy and cold with light rain and freezing rain. A light glaze of ice possible on elevated surfaces. Highs ranging from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. North-northeast wind 15-25 mph.



Monday Night: Freezing rain, sleet and snow likely with ice accumulation up to 0.25″ inch possible. Cold with lows ranging from the upper 10s to the middle 20s. North-northeast wind 15-20 mph.

Tuesday: Periods of snow, sleet and freezing rain with ice accumulation up to 0.25″ inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Northeast wind 15-20 mph.

