KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (10/4/20)

It was another picture perfect day across the South and Rolling Plains on this Sunday. Under a sunny sky, highs today ranged from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. High pressure continues to dominate our weather across area.

Clear conditions are expected this evening and overnight with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Warmer weather will return on Monday as we start the new work and school week with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Sunny conditions will continue to prevail.

Extended Forecast:

No significant weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this week and into next weekend. Expect sunny days and clear nights. No precipitation chances are expected over the extended forecast period. High temperatures will remain above average for early October, with low temperatures near or slightly above average.

High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s Monday through Wednesday. We’ll drop back slightly into the middle 80s on Thursday. Upper 80s and lower 90s will return Friday through Sunday.

Morning low temperatures over the extended forecast period will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s.

Tropical Weather:

Tropical Storm Gamma continued to churn north of Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Sunday. Gamma is forecast to move to the southwest into the Bay of Campeche. It may try to turn back to the northeast by late week. The system is not expected to impact the U.S. at this time. For the latest information tropical weather information, be sure to check out the EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. Just click on the “active tropical track” layer.

Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Severe and moderate drought, along with abnormally dry conditions, continue across the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 5:

Sunrise: 7:45 a.m.

Sunset: 7:25 p.m.

Normal High: 79°

Normal Low: 52°

Record High: 97° (1934)

Record Low: 33° (1932)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: A clear sky with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Monday: Sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: A clear sky with lows ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s and South-southwest wind 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and warm with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. North-northwest wind, turning east later in the day 10-15 mph.

