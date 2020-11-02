KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (11/1/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Welcome to November! As promised, temperatures were cooler on this Sunday. High to day ranged from the middle to the upper 60s. A few spots did manage to briefly break the 70° mark. Lubbock topped out at 68° at the airport.

It will be a quiet evening across the South Plains and the Rolling with mostly clear conditions and a light south to southeast wind. Overnight lows tonight will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Monday will be a little warmer across the area with highs ranging from the lower to the middle 70s. We’ll have a south to southwest wind 5-15 mph under a sunny to mostly sunny sky.

Extended Forecast:

No significant weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains the next five days. Forecast models are leaning toward some possible changes by next weekend, but I’m keeping it mild and dry for now. The main weather story over the next several days will be the warmer weather.

Highs on Monday will be in the lower to middle 70s. Middle 70s are expected for Election Day on Tuesday. Even warmer weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Highs drop back into the middle 70s Friday and Saturday. Lower 70s are the forecast highs next Sunday.

Monday morning low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Lower to middle 40s are expected Tuesday morning. Milder mornings are expect Thursday through Sunday with middle 40s expected.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Sunday, November 1)

Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions are in place across the Rolling Plains.

(Last Update: Thursday, October 29)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, November 2:

Sunrise: 7:08 AM CST

Sunset: 5:54 PM CST

Normal High: 69°

Normal Low: 42°

Record High: 85° (2012)

Record Low: 19° (1991)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.



Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower to middle 70s. South-southwest wind 5-15 mph.



Monday Night: Mostly clear with lows in the lower to middle 40s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the middle 70s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

