KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (11/8/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

It was a warm and breezy Sunday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Based on West Texas Mesonet and FAA weather observation sites, highs today ranged from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The official high in Lubbock was 80° at the airport, which is roughly 13° above normal for November 8.



Clouds will be on the increase this evening with mostly cloudy conditions expected overnight. The cloud cover, along with a breezy south-southeast wind 15-20 mph, will keep temperatures on the mild side again tonight with middle 50s expected area wide.

On Monday, we’ll start partly sunny in the morning with clouds gradually decreasing by late morning and into early afternoon. Just as mostly sunny conditions return, it will turn windy with patchy blowing dust in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures on Monday will range from the LOWER 70s to the lower 80s. The wind will be south-southwest 15-20 mph in the morning, but increasing to 20-30 mph in the afternoon.

Extended Forecast:

The new work and school week will start off with windy conditions and patchy blowing dust on Monday. No significant weather issues are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Models show a slight chance for showers from Friday morning through early Saturday morning, with the best chance across the Rolling Plains. The rest of next weekend looks to be quiet.

High temperatures on Monday will range from the lower 70s to lower 80s. We’ll cool back down on Tuesday, with highs ranging from the lower to upper 60s. Middle 60s to lower 70s are expected Wednesday and Thursday, before we drop back to the lower and middle 60s on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s by Saturday, before dropping back into the middle 60s next Sunday.

Monday morning’s lows will be mild in the middle 50s. Middle 30s to lower 40s return by Tuesday morning. The coolest morning in the extended forecast will be on Wednesday, with lower to middle 30s expected. We’ll climb back into middle 30s Thursday and Friday mornings. Upper 30s to lower 40s are the forecast lows next weekend.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Sunday, November 8)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to persist across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The drought is worse for areas on the Caprock. As of the latest update of the U.S Drought Monitor Update, exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue for the Rolling Plains area.

South Plains & Rolling Plain Drought Update

(Last Updated: Thursday, November 5)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, November 9:

Sunrise: 7:14 AM CST

Sunset: 5:48 PM CST

Normal High: 67°

Normal Low: 39°

Record High: 90° (2006)

Record Low: 21° (1943)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with lows in the middle 50s. South-southeast wind 15-20 mph.



Monday: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Turning windy with patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s to the lower 80s. South-southwest wind 15-20 mph, increasing to 20-30 mph in the afternoon.



Monday Night: Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Otherwise mostly clear and cooler. Lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. West wind 15-20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler with highs in the 60s. West-northwest wind 10-15 mph.

