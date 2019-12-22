KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (12/22/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

*** Note: A video forecast will be added to this article later this evening. ***

Sunday was the first full day of winter, but it certainly didn’t feel like it outside this afternoon. We had plenty of sunshine with some high clouds streaming over the area. Highs this afternoon topped out well into the middle and upper 60s thanks to a light south and southwest wind. The official high in Lubbock was 68° at the airport, roughly 15° above normal for December 22.

Temperatures will drop off after sunset. Lows overnight are expected to range from the middle 20s to lower 30s on the Caprock. Lows will be in the lower 30s across the Rolling Plains. We’ll have some high clouds around this evening, but it will eventually become mostly clear tonight.

Models show Monday’s high temperatures ranging from the middle 60s to lower 70s on the Caprock, with lower to middle 70s across the Rolling Plains. The day will start out mostly sunny, but cloud cover will be on the increase throughout the day. It may be a few degrees cooler if there are more clouds in place by the afternoon.



Extended Forecasth

Models show dry weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through Christmas Day, with scattered clouds around each day. Changes will arrive by the later part of the week with a system moving into the region. Rain chances will be in the increase late Thursday evening. Scattered rain showers are expected on Friday and Saturday. One forecast model is showing lingering showers around on Sunday. We’ll have to keep an eye on the temperatures over the weekend to see if any wintry precipitation could develop. For now, models are learning toward a cold rain event. Both the American and European forecast model runs are showing no snow accumulations through next Sunday.

Mild weather will stick around for the first half of the week with 60s expected across the region. Cooler weather will move into the area by the later part of the week, with highs falling back into the 50s. Long-range model data is showing even cooler weather returning next weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Overnight lows will hold in the 30s for most of the extended forecast period. 20s will return for morning lows by next weekend.

Drought Update:

Abnormally dry conditions are in place across the northern and eastern portions of the Rolling Plains. The rest of the South Plains and Rolling Plains is drought-free, base on the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Precipitation chances return by the later part of the week and next weekend.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 23:

Sunrise: 7:49 a.m.

Sunset: 5:43 p.m.

Normal High: 53°

Normal Low: 26°

Record High: 80° (1964)

Record Low: -1° (1989)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s on the Caprock; lower 30s across the Rolling Plains. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to lower 70s on the Caprock; lower to middle 70s across the Rolling Plains. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with lows in the lower to middle 30s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser