LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

This Evening & Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast to return for this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Christmas Eve. It will be colder tonight with low temperatures ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. It’ll remain breezy at times with a north wind 10 to 20 mph.



Sunset is at 5:44 PM CST.

Monday (Christmas Day):

Sunny to mainly sunny conditions and chilly weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Christmas Day (Monday). High temperatures will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. It’ll be breezy at times with a north-northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:50 AM CST.

Extended Forecast:

A dry weather pattern is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period through next weekend.



High temperatures on Monday (Christmas Day) will be chilly and range from lower 40s to the lower 50s. It’ll be slightly milder but still cool overall on Tuesday with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Lower to middle 50s are the forecast highs on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Saturday’s highs will be in the middle 50s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to the middle 50s.

Low temperatures Monday morning (Christmas Day) will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Tuesday morning’s forecast lows will range from the middle 10s to the lower 30s. Morning lows on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s.

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 21, showed some improvements in the drought situation across the northern Rolling Plains and portions of the northern South Plains. Following the recent multi-inch rain event during the week of December 10-16, portions of the northern Rolling Plains have been reclassified as “drought-free.” The Childress area dropped down to “abnormally dry” (D0) status. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains, remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized in “drought-free” status.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, December 24:

Sunrise: 7:49 AM CST

Sunset: 5:44 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 81° (2021)

Record Low: 0° (1983)

This Evening & Tonight: Mostly clear and much colder. Lows ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. North wind 10-15 mph.

Monday (Christmas Day): Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy at times and colder. Highs ranging from the lower to the upper 40s. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear and colder. Lows ranging from the middle 10s to the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny to mostly sunny and slightly milder (but still cool). Highs ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. West-northwest wind 10-15 mph.

Merry Christmas!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

