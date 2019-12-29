KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (12/29/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

A few locations across the western South Plains and eastern New Mexico had a few snow flurries early this morning. Otherwise, it’s been a quiet and chilly Sunday across the South Plains and Rolling Plains with some scattered cloud cover. Highs today ranged from the upper 30s to the middle 40s on the Caprock, with middle to upper 40s across the Rolling Plains.

A very cold night is ahead with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s for areas on the Caprock. Lower to middle 20s are expected across the Rolling Plains. It will be mostly clear with a very light northwest wind.

Monday will be sunny to mostly sunny, but it will still be on the chilly side. Daytime highs will range from the middle to upper 40s on the Caprock, with upper 40s to lower 50s across the Rolling Plains.

Extended Forecast:

A dry weather pattern will remain in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through the middle part of the week. Models do show a weak system dropping in from the northwest by late Thursday and into Friday morning, which may bring a small chance for precipitation. We then return to a dry weather pattern by next week.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. Temperatures fall back into the middle 50s on Thursday and Friday. Lower to middle 60s return by Saturday, before we fall back into the 50s again next Sunday.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 10s to middle 20s Monday morning. Lower to middle 20s are expected for Tuesday morning. We’ll climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Wednesday morning. Middle 30s are expected for lows Thursday morning. We then dip back into the upper 20s to lower 30s Friday morning. Over the weekend, lows will range from the lower to middle 30s.

Drought Update:

Moderate stage drought condition are being reported over portions of the Rolling Plains, the southeastern Texas Panhandle and across western Texoma. Abnormally dry conditions continue to increase across the Rolling Plains as well. The rest of the South Plains and Rolling Plains is drought-free, base on the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor that was released on December 26. The first significant precipitation of the month fell Friday night and into Saturday morning across the region, although the more significant accumulations were across the South Plains, with lighter amounts over the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 30:

Sunrise: 7:51 a.m.

Sunset: 5:48 p.m.

Normal High: 53°

Normal Low: 26°

Record High: 80° (2008)

Record Low: 7° (2000)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows ranging from the upper 10s to middle 20s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and the lower 50s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with lows in the lower to middle 20s. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Have a great week!

