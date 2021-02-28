KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (2/28/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Compared to Saturday, it was noticeably cooler on this Sunday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with highs back into the 50s area wide. A few spots did briefly manage to warm into low 60s.



Clouds will be on the increase this evening and overnight ahead of the next system that will move across the South and Rolling Plains on Monday. This system will bring us a chance for some light wintry precipitation on Monday. A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is possible Monday morning. By the afternoon, we should be warm enough that any precipitation should be mainly rain. However, there could still be some wet snowflakes mixed in as well. Overall, this is not expected to be a significant winter weather system. A a few slick spots may develop on some bridges and roadways on Monday. Snowfall accumulation amounts, if they occur, would be less than a dusting.



Low temperatures tonight will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. High temperatures on Monday will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Following Monday’s precipitation chance, we’ll be dry on Tuesday, Wednesday and the first half of Thursday. A slight chance for rain shows returns from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. We’ll then return to dry conditions by Friday afternoon and into next weekend.

Highs on Monday will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Middle 50s to lower 60s return on Tuesday, with upper 60s to lower 70s by Wednesday. We’ll drop back into the middle to upper 60s on Thursday and into the lower to middle 60s on Friday. Saturday’s highs will range from middle to the upper 50s. On Sunday, expect highs in the middle 60s.

Middle 20s to lower 30s are expected Monday morning. Tuesday morning will be the coldest in the extended forecast, with lower to middle 20s. Morning lows will began to warm up by middle to late week with upper 20s to lower 30s on Wednesday, middle 30s on Thursday and upper 30s to lower 40s on Friday. Middle to upper 30s are expected for morning lows next weekend.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

Valid: Sunday, February 25, 2021

Drought Update:

As we end February and enter March, drought conditions continue to persist across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The drought is worse for areas on the Caprock. As of the latest update of the U.S Drought Monitor, exceptional, extreme and severe drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Severe and moderate drought, along with abnormally dry conditions continue for the Rolling Plains area.

U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Valid: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, March 1:

Sunrise: 7:15 AM CST

Sunset: 6:44 PM CST

Normal High: 63°

Normal Low: 33°

Record High: 89° (2006)

Record Low: 5° (1922)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy and cooler. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Northeast wind 15-20 mph.



Monday: A slight chance for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning. Then a slight chance of a rain and snow mix in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s. North-northeast wind 10-20 mph.



Monday Night: Decreasing clouds and colder. Lows in lower to middle 20s with a northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser