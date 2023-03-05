LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Sunday evening weather update for March 5, 2023.

Happy sunny Sunday, South Plains! I hope you’ve all had a great weekend and soaked up the warm temperatures.

Today conditions got a bit breezy, but that did not take away from the warm weather! We reached a high of 82 degrees.

Tonight temperatures will cool off to 43 degrees. It will be mostly clear and the winds will begin to decrease.

Tomorrow we will see another day in the 80s. Our high will be 80 right on the dot. Winds will be very low out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Overnight into Tuesday, we will see a low of 45 degrees. Tuesday will have a high of 73, with cloudy conditions. We could begin to see some precipitation late Tuesday night.

Wednesday will have a low of 43 and a high of 62 degrees. It will be cloudy throughout the entire day and we will see some showers.

Wednesday night will reach a low of 45, and those clouds will stick around into Thursday. Our high will be 66. The winds will be out of the southeast to southwest at 15-20 mph.

Friday the clouds will begin to part. Our low will be 38 with a high of 61 degrees. Winds will pick up starting from the north and changing directions to the southwest at 15-20 mph.

Friday night into Saturday, temperatures will cool down a bit with a low of 36 degrees. Our high for Saturday will be 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Sunday we will have a low of 40 degrees and a high of 67. Winds will not be too bad, out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. We will have fairly sunny skies throughout the day.

Thanks for tuning in, have a great start of the week!

– Kathryn