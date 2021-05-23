KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (5/23/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon and early this evening across eastern New Mexico and the western South Plains near the state line. This activity will move off the east and northeast. A few storms may be strong to severe. Some of this activity may make it as far east as the I-27/U.S. 87 corridor before dissipating overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “slight” (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather Sunday PM through early Monday AM across the northwestern South Plains. There is a “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for portions of the western and central South Plains, including the Lubbock metro area. Large hail and damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado are the threats.

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected to continue late this evening and overnight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It will be breezy, with a southeast wind 15-25 mph. Lows tonight will range from the lower to the middle 60s.

Monday:

Mostly cloudy conditions will persist across the South and Rolling Plains on Monday. A few thunderstorms may develop in the late afternoon and the early evening hours. However, the bulk of the shower and thunderstorm activity will come later Monday evening and Monday night. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe. Unlike the last couple of days, more of the South and Rolling Plains has a chance of seeing the activity.

There is a “slight” (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather Monday PM through early Tuesday across portions of the northern, northwestern and western South Plains. A “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk is in place across the rest of the South Plains, including the Lubbock metro area, and most of the Rolling Plains. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats.

High temperatures on Monday will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s, with a south-southeast wind 15-25 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. A stray thunderstorm is possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, otherwise it will be mainly dry both days. Isolated thunderstorm chances return by Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. Scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. There could be an isolated thunderstorm or two Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Sunday for now looks to be dry.

Daytime highs will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s on Monday and drop back into the middle 80s on Tuesday. We’ll start a brief warming trend with middle to upper 80s on Wednesday and upper 80s to lower 90s on Thursday. High temperatures will drop back into the middle 80s for Friday through Sunday.

Overnight lows will range from the lower to the middle 60s over the extended forecast period. However, there will be some spots in the upper 50s for morning lows Tuesday.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

Valid: Sunday, May 23, 2021

Drought Update:

Recent rainfall helped bring some slight improvements the drought that continues to plague the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region. Exceptional, extreme and severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the western South Plains. Severe and moderate drought conditions continue to be reported across the central and eastern South Plains. Off the Caprock, moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions were being reported across the Rolling Plains. A small area of severe drought was still be reported across Dickens and King County.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Issue: Thursday, May 20, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 24:

Sunrise: 6:41 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:48 PM CDT

Normal High: 87°

Normal Low: 60°

Record High: 109° (2000)

Record Low: 40° (1930)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible, mainly over the western half of the South Plains. Lows in the lower to middle 60s. South-southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms developing late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. South-southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday Night: Scattered shower and thunderstorms likely. Some storms may be severe. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. South wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation of 40 percent.

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms ending early in the morning. Decreasing clouds throughout the day. A stray thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent early in the morning, then 10 percent in the afternoon.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser