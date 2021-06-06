KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (6/6/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



As expected, daytime highs today were warmer and more seasonable across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures ranged from the upper 80s to the lower 90s area wide. The average high temperature is 90° for June 6. It was another tranquil day across the area, however some changes are on the way this evening and overnight.

Sunday Evening & Sunday Night:

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop over eastern New Mexico late this afternoon and early this evening. This activity is expected to develop into a complex that will move east and southeast across the South and Rolling Plains this evening and overnight. A few of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of the South Plains and all of the Rolling Plains outlined in a “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The main threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is very low but not zero. That particular threat is mainly off the Caprock.

Severe Weather Outlook

(Valid: Sunday PM – Early Monday AM)

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy conditions later this evening and overnight with lows in the middle 60s. We’ll have a southeast wind 10-20 mph, but there could be some higher gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Monday:

On Monday, we’ll start off with some clouds in the morning but it will quickly become mostly sunny by mid-morning and remain that way through the afternoon. However, there is another slight opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms from late Monday afternoon though early Tuesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains outlined in a “marginal” (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. The main threat would be damaging wind gusts, although some storms could produce large hail.

Severe Weather Outlook

(Valid: Monday PM – Early Tuesday AM)

Extended Forecast:

High resolution forecast models continue to advertise a slight chance for thunderstorms late Monday afternoon and Monday evening. This appears to be our last opportunity for precipitation for now. Our weather pattern will transition to hotter and dryer conditions into the week. Many spots will experience their first 100°+ day(s) later this week. High pressure will be dominating feature in the forecast.

Daytime highs on Monday will be in the lower to the middle 90s. It gets hotter on Tuesday with middle to upper 90s expected. Upper 90s to lower 100s are expected Wednesday through Friday. We’ll “cool down” by the next weekend with lower to middle 90s on Saturday and upper 80s to lower 90s on Sunday.

Morning lows will range from the lower to the middle 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Upper 60s to lower 70s are the forecast lows Wednesday through Friday. Overnight lows over next weekend will be in the middle to upper 60s.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Sunday, June 6, 2021)

Drought Update:

Our recent heavy rainfall events helped make a dent in the fought across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. According to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, there was no exceptional drought conditions reported across the South Plains. Those conditions were still being reported over eastern New Mexico, however. Extreme and severe drought were reported across the western South Plains. Moderate to abnormally dry conditions were reported across the central South Plains. Abnormally dry conditions were reported across the eastern South Plain and across portions of the Rolling Plains. Other areas in the Rolling Plains were currently classified as drought-free.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, June 3)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday June 7:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:56 PM CDT

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 64°

Record High: 103° (1994)

Record Low: 45° (1915)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorm this evening and early overnight. A few storms may be strong to severe. Lows in the lower to middle 60s. Southeast wind 10-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times in the evening. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: Some morning clouds, then becoming mostly sunny. Slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to the middle 90s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening. A few storms may be strong to severe. Lows in the lower to middle 60s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and hotter with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

