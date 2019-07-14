KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (7/14/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Sunday evening:



With high pressure in control, our weather remains quiet here across the South Plains and Rolling Plains on this Sunday. The closest precipitation to us is over central and western New Mexico, as well as far east Texas.



We’ll be mainly clear tonight with lows in the middle 60s, a few degrees warm than last night. Monday will be quiet with sunny to mostly sunny conditions, but it will be warmer with highs in the middle 90s.



Extended Forecast:

High pressure will dominate our weather this week with hot and dry weather in place. Some model data continues to show the high building and shifting eastward this week, opening up the western and northwestern South Plains for isolated storm chances. Storms would form in Colorado and New Mexico, then dropping east and southeastward in the evening. For now, I’m holding off on storm chances for the area but will continue to monitor.



High temperatures this week and next weekend will hold in the middle to upper 90s. Overnight lows will hold in the lower to middle 70s.



Drought Update:

There are a few pockets of “abnormally dry” conditions showing up across across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Overall, the majority of the area remains drought-free at the current time. Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport remains 3.30″ above normal for 2019, as of Saturday evening.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 15:

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 8:58 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 105° (2001)

Record Low: 58° (1926)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mainly clear with lows in the middle to upper 60s. East-southeasterly wind 5-10 mph.

Monday: Sunny to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 90s with a south-southeasterly wind 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 90s. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

