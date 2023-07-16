LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Midland continues Heat Advisory until 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM MDT Monday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. High temperatures up 109° are forecast.

(Valid: Through Monday PM , July 17)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Sunday, July 16)

This Evening & Tonight:

Quiet weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this evening and tonight. Sky conditions will be mainly clear and low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the south 5 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:58 PM CDT.



Monday:

Hotter weather returns to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Monday. Daytime highs will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. The wind will be out of the southwest 10 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:49 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:57 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Dry and hot weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through Thursday. we’ll cool down Friday through Sunday. There is a slight chance for evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday.



High temperatures on Monday will range from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Triple-digits are forecast area wide on Tuesday and Wednesday with high between 100 and 110. Middle 90s to lower 100s are forecast on Thursday. Daytime highs Friday will range from the lower to the upper 90s. Upper 80s to the middle 90s are the forecast highs on Saturday and Sunday.



Low temperatures Monday morning will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Tuesday through Thursday mornings. Friday through Sunday’s low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Sunday, July 16)

Drought Update:

There were some chances in the across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 13. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains is now categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category the last few weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, July 16:

Sunrise: 6:49 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:58 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 105° (2001)

Record Low: 58° (1926/1935)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Mostly clear with lows temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and turning hotter. High temperatures in the upper 90s and the lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear breezy at times. Low temperatures in the lower to the middle 70s. South wind 10-20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and very hot. Highs between 100 and 110. Southwest wind 15-25 mph.



Have a great week!



