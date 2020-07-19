KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (7/19/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Showers and thunderstorms developed farther to the west into the central areas of New Mexico this afternoon, but these will move eastward into the evening. We’ll see if a few of these can make it to state line later this evening and perhaps move into the far northwestern and far western South Plains. Otherwise, a couple of tiny thunderstorms did manage to develop this afternoon across the southern Texas Panhandle and far northern South Plains and Rolling Plains, mainly north of U.S. Highway 70. Don’t forget you can out our EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar anytime!

Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy conditions are expected across the South and Rolling Plains this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the middle 70s. Keep in mind, 68° is the average low for this time of year.

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions on Monday across the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over in New Mexico in the afternoon and may impact the far northwestern and far western South Plains later in the evening. Like on Sunday, a stray storm may bubble up anywhere across the area. However, dry weather pretty much will prevail. Highs will warm into the middle 90s. The normal high is 93° so we’ll be close to average but still leaning on the warm side.

Extended Forecast:

We’ll mention a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms over the far northwestern and western South Plains late afternoon and into the evening hours through Wednesday. Otherwise, the most of the area will continue with a dry weather pattern over the extended forecast period. We’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy days, with partly to mostly cloudy nights.

Daytime highs will hold in the middle 90s over the next seven days. Morning lows will be in the middle 70s on Monday. Low temperatures the rest of the extended forecast period will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Drought Update:

Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions are in place across the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains. Portions of the Rolling Plains that have been drought-free are starting to slip int early state drought conditions according to the latest drought update. The only rain chances in the forecast will be confined to eastern New Mexico and the far northwestern and far western South Plains through midweek.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 20:

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 8:55 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 105° (1936)

Record Low: 59° (1971)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: A slight chance for a thunderstorm across the far northwestern and far western South Plains this evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 70s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the middle 90s. A slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon across the far northwestern and far western South Plains. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph.

A slight chance for a thunderstorm across the far northwestern and far western South Plains this evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the middle 90s. A slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon across the far northwestern and far western South Plains. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

