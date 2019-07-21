KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (7/21/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Sunday evening:



We had a few more clouds around the South Plains and Rolling Plains on this Sunday, but temperatures still managed to warm into the middle and upper 90s. There were even a lower 100s around as well. A cold front is on the way later this evening and overnight, which will bring us a break from the heat.

Forecast model runs this afternoon and evening are showing isolated storms, mainly across the far northwestern South Plains, the Texas Panhandle and across New Mexico this evening and overnight. This is a chance from the last few days, which showed a few storms developing with the frontal passage over a wider area of the South Plains and Rolling Plains. There is only a slight chance for storms now on Monday, primarily across northwestern, western and southwestern South Plains.



Daytime highs and low will drop below average for mid-to-late July thanks to the cold front.



Extended Forecast:

Other than the slight chance for storms across the northwestern, western and southwestern South Plains on Monday, the rest of the week and next weekend will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will gradually start to warm back up later in the week.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle 80s, with upper 80s expected on Wednesday. We’ll climb back into the lower 90s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Middle 90s will return by next Sunday.

Overnight lows will be nice for mid-July with lower to middle 60s this week. We’ll climb back into the upper 60s for lows by next weekend.

Drought Update:

There are still a few pockets of “abnormally dry” conditions showing up cross across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Overall, the majority of the area remains drought-free at the current time.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 22:

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 8:55 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 104° (2018)

Record Low: 55° (1915)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeasterly wind 10-15 mph, shifting to the north overnight.

Monday: Partly sunny and cooler. A slight chance for thunderstorms, mainly across the western South Plains. Highs in the middle 80s. Northeast wind 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance for thunderstorms, mainly across the western South Plains. Otherwise mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Northeast wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the middle 80s with an east-northeast wind 10-15 mph.



