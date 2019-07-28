KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (7/29/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center :



The weather has been quiet weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Sunday. Highs today were in the lower 90s on the Caprock, with middle 90s over the Rolling Plains.

The high pressure that has been in control of our weather has shifted westward, which will allow a frontal boundary to move into the region late this evening and overnight. The boundary has helped fire showers and thunderstorms over New Mexico and up in the Texas Panhandle. The flow aloft is out of the northwest around the high pressure, so the storms will move southeastward this evening and overnight towards and into the South Plains and Rolling Plains.



High-resolution forecast models show a slight chance for thunderstorms tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is also a slight chance of storms on Monday, mainly across the southern half of the South Plains and Rolling Plains along the remains of the frontal boundary.



Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms on Monday. Otherwise, quiet weather is expected Tuesday through Friday with the area of high pressure building back eastward over our region. This will keep the South Plains and Rolling Plains dry and heat us back up. Long-range forecast models continue to hint at another front moving into the region next week with a slight chance of rain. For now, I’m going to keep next weekend dry but drop temperatures back.

Highs will hold in the lower 90s on Monday before gradually warming up later in the week. We’ll climb into the middle 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Middle to upper 90s are expected Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will fall back into the lower to middle 90s by next weekend.

Overnight lows will continue to range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s over the extended forecast period.

Drought Update:

Several pockets of “abnormally dry” conditions are showing up across the south-central and the northeastern counties of our area. Overall, most of the area remains drought-free at the current time.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 29:

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 102° (1948)

Record Low: 60° (2004)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy overnight. A 20 percent chance for thunderstorms late in the evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind in the evening will shift southerly overnight 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy withe a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s. East-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 90s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Have a great week!

