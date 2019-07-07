KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (7/7/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Sunday afternoon:



Thunderstorms dropped quite a bit of rain across parts of the region on Saturday and into early Sunday morning. Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport picked up 3.98″ of rain, a daily record. Lubbock is back above normal on rainfall for 2019 thanks to the downpours. According to West Texas Mesonet data, over 7.5″ of rain fell around Amherst and over 5.5″ around Sundown Saturday and into early Sunday.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, evening and overnight across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. These storms will be slow moving, so locally heavy rainfall will create some flooding issues. Small hail, gusty wind and frequent lightning will be likely. Organized severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could briefly become stronger.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy this evening and tonight, with lows dropping into the upper 60s. Thunderstorm chances will end by early Monday morning.

Monday will start off mostly sunny with highs climbing into the lower 90s. A southwest wind will push the dryline eastward in the afternoon. High-resolution forecast models are showing isolated storms forming in the late afternoon and evening, roughly along and east of the Interstate 27/U.S. Highway 87 corridor.



Extended Forecast :

High pressure building into the area will crank temperatures up into the upper 90s and lower 100s on Tuesday and Wednesday across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Highs will drop back into the middle 90s for Thursday and Friday. We’ll stay in the middle 90s next weekend. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.



The forecast looks to remain dry this week beyond Monday with the high pressure in the area. One model is trying to develop a storm or two Wednesday evening and into early Thursday. Models are also showing some sort of tropical system forming and moving into the northern gulf coast (anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle) late in the week. When systems make landfall to our west, our region is put under a sinking air mass. This translates into dry and hot weather.

Drought Update:

We’re seeing a few pockets of “abnormally dry” conditions popping back up across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Overall, the majority of the area remains drought-free at the current time.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 8:

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 9:01 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 106° (2009)

Record Low: 51° (1952)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast :

Tonight: A 40-percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall and localized flooding are possible. Otherwise mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 60s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20-percent chance of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: A 20-percent chance for thunderstorms, mainly off the Caprock. Otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. West-southwest wind 5-15 mph.

